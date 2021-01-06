St Mary woman charged on credit fraud

ST MARY, Jamaica— Thirty-one-year-old Kezia Griffiths was charged with obtaining credit by fraud, following an incident in Sandside, St Mary on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

According to the police Griffiths went to the complainant's home and obtained over $350,000 worth of liquor on consignment supposedly to host a party.

The complainant later discovered that Griffiths actions were fraudulent.

Griffiths was arrested on Monday after being identified.

Her court date is being finalised.