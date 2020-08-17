St Thomas, Bamboo River, Church Corner quarantine extended for two weeks

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the St Thomas communities currently under quarantine will remain so for a further two weeks.

The prime minister made the announcement at Jamaica House during a press briefing earlier.

The communities include Bamboo River, Church Corner and Lower Summit.

The prime minister also announced extended curfew hours for the parish, which will run from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am daily as of tomorrow.