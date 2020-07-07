St Thomas duo charged over illegal gun possession

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the St Thomas Police Division arrested and charged a man and a woman with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition during an operation on Ken Jones Highway in the parish on Sunday, July 5.

Charged are 36-year-old Anthony Thomas, a labourer of 7 Miles, Bull Bay, and 21-year-old Sashana Thomas of Catholic Lane, Yallahs.

Reports are that about 11:00 am, Anthony was driving a Toyota Axio motor car along the roadway with the woman aboard. He was signalled by the police to stop and complied.

The vehicle was searched and the police said a 9mm Glock pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.

The two were subsequently taken into custody and were charged following an interview in the presence of their attorneys.

They are to appear in court soon.