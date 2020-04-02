St Thomas farmer charged with house breaking

ST THOMAS, Jamaica— The police on Friday charged 20-year-old farmer and construction worker Tavaughn Williams, with house breaking, larceny and receiving stolen property.

According to the police, Williams was charged following a break in at a house in Soho district in Seaforth, St Thomas.

Williams, who is of the same community, was arrested after items that were stolen from the house were found in his possession, the police said.

His court date is being finalised.