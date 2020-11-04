St Thomas flooded, public advised to use alternative routes

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The police are advising members of the public to use alternative routes where possible as several roads in St Thomas are impassable due to the inclement weather.

The roads flooded include Font Hill Crossroad, Bachelors Hall main road, Cotton Tree main road, Hordley main road, sections of Llandewey main road, Pamphret main road, sections of Yallahs main road and sections of Albion main road.