St Thomas man charged after robbery attempt

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A man was arrested and charged with several criminal offences following a robbery attempt on Friday, November 15.

Charged with burglary, robbery with aggravation, assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm is 29-year-old Otis Barnes, otherwise called 'John-John', of White Horses district and Botany Bay district both in St Thomas.

Police reports are that about 8:50 pm, Barnes and another armed man allegedly entered a couple's home and robbed them of $18,000. An alarm was raised and residents apprehended Barnes and handed him over to the police.

The police said the other suspect managed to escape.

Barnes is expected to appear before the court at a later date.