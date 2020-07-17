St Thomas man charged over January shooting

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — Samuel Dawkins was hit with multiple charges yesterday following an incident in his community of Knightsville district, Yallahs in St Thomas that occurred in January.

According to the police, 46-year-old Dawkins has been charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition

Lawmen said that about 7:30 pm, Dawkins had a dispute with two other men when he allegedly brandished a firearm.

He reportedly fled the scene but was subsequently arrested.

Dawkins was charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney.