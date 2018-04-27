St Thomas man sentenced to 16 years for slashing girlfriend's throat

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — Odain Keyes, the St Thomas man accused of cutting the throat of his girlfriend on Christmas Day in 2016, was today sentenced to 14 years in prison.



The 29-year-old sales man was sentenced on a charge of manslaughter after it was reduced from murder.



Justice Carol Lawrence Beswick after hearing that Keyes was provoked, which was confirmed by the Crown, indicated that she could not sentence him for murder and asked that he re-pleaded to manslaughter.



Keyes' lawyer, Horace Gray, told the court that his client acted out of provocation, as his girlfriend had been cheating on him and had refused to stop, resulting in him being mocked by community members.



Tashoy Barrett, a HEART Trust/NTA student, was found in a pool of blood with her throat slashed at Keyes' house in Grayston, St Thomas, on December 25, 2016.