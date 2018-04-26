St Thomas pastor on sexual assault returns to court May 11
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A St Thomas pastor who was arrested in March and charged with several sexual related crimes, is scheduled to appear in the St Thomas Parish Court on May 11.
According to police reports, 21-year-old Ricardo Brown, who is from Cottage Pen, Morant Bay in St Thomas, was charged with five counts of abduction, rape, assault at common-law, grievous sexually assault, abduction of child under 16, robbery with aggravation and unlawful wounding.
Lawmen added that detectives from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are currently carrying out further probes.
