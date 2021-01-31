St Thomas taxi operators get first aid training

ST THOMAS, Jamaica— The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Service (TODSS) says some 25 taxi and bus operators from across St Thomas, will be receiving CPR and first-aid training through its new training and certification programme.

The programme, which began today, will also focus on customer service, communication, personal development, fire prevention, values and attitude and the road code.

According to TODDS, the initiative is aimed at equipping transport operators with first responder skills, to assist in the case of an accident on their operational route.

TODSS said the training is being conducted by E-FAST training institute, the HEART/ NSTA, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Fire Department with support from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The organisation said the programme is being sponsored by the British Caribbean Insurance Company (BCIC) with support from the Transport Authority and is being coordinated by TODSS and the St Thomas Transport Operators Blue Ribbon First Responder Training and Certification Management Team.

The group said the first phase of the program will last for six months with the training and certification of 350 transport operators.