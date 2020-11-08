St Thomas teens charged over gun crimes

ST THOMAS, Jamaica – Nineteen-year-old Remish Spence, otherwise called 'Knocks Age', and a 17-year-old boy, both from 11 Miles, Bull Bay in St Thomas, have been charged in connection with an incident in their community on September 9.

They are charged with shooting with intent, wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 10:18 pm, both teens allegedly opened gunfire at the complainant while he sat in a friend's yard. It is also alleged that the pair fired several shots at the complainant's home, injuring a woman who was inside. She was assisted to the hospital where she was admitted for treatment.

On October 31, both teens were arrested during a police operation in the community. They were subsequently charged after they were pointed out in an identification parade.

Their court dates are being finalised.