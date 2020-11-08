St Thomas teens charged over gun crimes
ST THOMAS, Jamaica – Nineteen-year-old Remish Spence, otherwise called 'Knocks Age', and a 17-year-old boy, both from 11 Miles, Bull Bay in St Thomas, have been charged in connection with an incident in their community on September 9.
They are charged with shooting with intent, wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 10:18 pm, both teens allegedly opened gunfire at the complainant while he sat in a friend's yard. It is also alleged that the pair fired several shots at the complainant's home, injuring a woman who was inside. She was assisted to the hospital where she was admitted for treatment.
On October 31, both teens were arrested during a police operation in the community. They were subsequently charged after they were pointed out in an identification parade.
Their court dates are being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy