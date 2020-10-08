St Vincent PM calls November 5 general election

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC)— The people of St Vincent and the Grenadines will go to the polls on November 5 in a general election.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, who is seeking his fifth consecutive term, made the announcement during a meeting of his ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP).

The Prime Minister,74, will go up against opponents from the main opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) led by Opposition Leader Dr Godwin Friday for control of the 15 seat Parliament.

In the December 2015 general election, the ruling ULP won by an 8-7 margin, enjoying the same slender one seat majority in the previous election.