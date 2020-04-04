St Vincent and the Grenadines confirms four more cases of Covid-19

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — Health officials in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday confirmed four additional cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

This brings the total number of cases to seven, however one person has made a full recovery and based on this, the current number of active cases to six.

The Ministry of Health, in a statement on Friday said the new cases are all imported from either Canada or the United States and they all arrived on March 25.

“The patients who are Vincentian nationals have been in isolation since their samples were taken for testing where they are being monitored by health officials.

The process of informing the patients and any possible earlier contacts has commenced.”

The ministry says that all additional public health measures will continue including the implementation of additional quarantine where necessary.