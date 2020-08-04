St Vincent broadcaster dies while hosting show

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — St Vincent broadcaster Jerry George died Tuesday while hosting his early morning Internet show “Early in the Morning with Jerry S George”. George, a former public relations manager with the telecommunication company, Digicel, died of an apparent heart attack soon after introducing his first guest on the show on Tuesday. (More details to follow)

