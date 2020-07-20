St Vincent hints at suspending flights from United States

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — The St Vincent and the Grenadines Government has hinted at the possibility of suspending flights from the United States after the island recorded 12 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) since reopening its borders to international flights.

The authorities here said that of the 12 cases, 11 were associated with the American Airlines (AA) flight 945, which brought 155 persons to the island on July 11.

Another AA flight, also from Miami, arrived here last Saturday, and health officials said that four cases of COVID-19 were detected among those passengers.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said on Sunday night that there were 21 active cases of the respiratory illness in the country, including two cases, the origins of which health officials were unsure about and were investigating.

“What has happened is this: in the United States of America and particularly in Florida and other places, there is a big flare up (of COVID-19) and we tightened the protocols on the second flight and we are tightening the protocols on the third flight," Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said on a radio programme here.

“I want to say this: if persons who are coming home do not follow these protocols, apart from us going to Parliament and putting, as an alternative, the question of the ticketing, to have you fined, then and there, for breaking the quarantine. I want to say this: if persons who return choose not to pay attention to the quarantine, you may push the government to suspend the flights from the United States of America until things improve there,” Gonsalves added.

He said that as of Saturday July 25, “the protocol is going to be strengthened so I want everybody to have real advanced notice”.

“The chief medical officer has sent me already, she had discussed with me, and she is saying all the passengers must arrive with a negative COVID PCR test result,” Gonsalves said, adding “they must arrive with a proof of reservation in an approved hotel by the Ministry of Health for five nights”.

He told listeners that passengers will be tested for COVID-19 before they are released from the Ministry of Health-approved hotel and that their quarantine will continue for nine to 16 days in an approved home or a government approved facility after the five nights in a hotel.

“The importance of strict compliance to all isolation and quarantine orders is paramount because it is only by complying with these orders and the use of masks in public places that the spread of COVD-19 can be controlled in St Vincent and the Grenadines.”

Gonsalves said that the Ministry of Health and his government are “privileging persons who are our citizens who want to come home, who have been out there for a long time”, adding that only a few non-nationals arrived on both the July 11 and 18 flights.

Gonsalves said that St Vincent and the Grenadines would continue to allow flights from Canada and that the government only agreed to allow the flight from the United States next Saturday “because people have come here and they left their jobs with the expectation that the flight will go back and others will come and will go back”.