St Vincent man shot in eye with fishing gun, dies
KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — A 36-year-old man who was shot in the eye with a fishing gun last Saturday, died at a hospital here on Friday after being taken off life support.
Police confirmed that Philson King died at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital less than a week after he was allegedly shot in the eye by 31-year-old Romando Bruce during an altercation over a relationship involving a woman.
King is said to have been in a relationship with Bruce's ex-girlfriend, and media reports said that King had pulled out the spear from his right eye after being shot and remained unconscious until he died Friday.
Bruce appeared in court earlier this week on a charge of attempted murder. He was denied bail after the prosecution said that King was expected to be taken off life support, as healthcare professionals had earlier indicated there was nothing else, medically, that could have been done for him.
Senior Magistrate Rickie Burnett denied Bruce bail and ordered him to report to the Serious Offences Court on Monday, where the charge could be upgraded to murder.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy