St Vincent man shot in eye with fishing gun, dies

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — A 36-year-old man who was shot in the eye with a fishing gun last Saturday, died at a hospital here on Friday after being taken off life support.

Police confirmed that Philson King died at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital less than a week after he was allegedly shot in the eye by 31-year-old Romando Bruce during an altercation over a relationship involving a woman.

King is said to have been in a relationship with Bruce's ex-girlfriend, and media reports said that King had pulled out the spear from his right eye after being shot and remained unconscious until he died Friday.

Bruce appeared in court earlier this week on a charge of attempted murder. He was denied bail after the prosecution said that King was expected to be taken off life support, as healthcare professionals had earlier indicated there was nothing else, medically, that could have been done for him.

Senior Magistrate Rickie Burnett denied Bruce bail and ordered him to report to the Serious Offences Court on Monday, where the charge could be upgraded to murder.