St Vincent records 100th case of COVID-19

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC)— Two COVID-19 cases, one from the United States and the other from the United Kingdom, have brought to 100, the number of cases of the viral illness confirmed in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Earlier this month, local officials warned the risk of travellers testing positive for COVID-19 is expected to continue to increase along with the number of individuals arriving from high-risk countries such as the United States and the UK for Christmas and the traditional winter tourist season.

According to official statistics, only four of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 contracted it locally.

The island reached the 100 cases mark on Wednesday when a non-national arrived with a negative PCR test result from the United States on December 7 and tested negative on both entry screening and day five testing, but tested positive on day eight of quarantine.

The other traveller arrived from the United Kingdom on December 12 with a negative PCR result and tested positive for COVID-19 on entry screening.

The adult travellers were in mandatory quarantine and will be isolated until cleared by two negative tests, the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said in a press statement.

The statement said that contact tracing and testing have commenced.

Of the 100 cases of COVID-19 cases confirmed, 82 have recovered, meaning that there are now 18 active COVID-19 cases, all imported from countries categorised as high risk.

NEMO again advised residents of and travellers to the country of the importance of complying strictly with the requirements of quarantine for the entire period by all travellers, their families and friends.

“Persons in quarantine should not leave their homes unless authorised, nor should they entertain visitors or attend Nine Mornings festivities.”

NEMO urged residents of the Southern Grenadines to refrain from traveling to Grenada and Carriacou at this time “in view of the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation in these islands.

“Additionally all contact with persons from these islands should take place only after they have been cleared by the local health authorities.

“All protocols and advisories including the use of facial coverings must be followed to reduce the risk of the introduction and subsequent spread of new COVID-19 cases in St Vincent and the Grenadines,” NEMO said.

The country confirmed its first case of the illness on March 11, the same day that it was declared a global pandemic.