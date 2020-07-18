St Vincent records new cases of COVID-19, all linked to American Airline flight
KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC)— St Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded three new cases of COVID-19, with officials indicating that two of the cases were nationals who returned home on an American Airlines flight last week and initially tested negative for the virus.
The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) late Friday night said that the other case is a contact of one of the original positive cases who arrived on the same flight on July 11.
The new cases bring to nine the number of COVID-19 linked to the flight, which brought 155 passengers to the country.
As a result, the health officials are now enforcing five-day mandatory quarantine for all arriving passengers. Previously, passengers arriving with a negative PCR test for the viral illness conducted within three days of their arrival, did not have to undergo any quarantine.
All passengers testing negative on arrival had to undergo 24 -hour mandatory quarantine, while awaiting the result of their PCR test.
“The new positive cases are in quarantine, having been identified as high-risk travellers on arrival, or a contact of a known positive case. They will be in isolation until they are cleared by two negative PCR tests. All of the contacts of these new positive cases have been informed and will be quarantined until cleared by a negative PCR,” NEMO said in a statement.
It said the other AA 945 passengers who were in close contact on board the flight with known positive cases, or were otherwise identified as high risk, received a second PCR test on day 5 or 6. All of these second PCR tests are negative.
St Vincent and the Grenadines now has nine active COVID-19 cases, all imported or import-related. So far, the island has recorded 38 COVID-19 cases with 29 recoveries and zero deaths.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy