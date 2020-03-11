St Vincent reports first case of COVID-19
A young woman who attended a meeting in the United Kingdom, then returned to St Vincent and the Grenadines on March 7, is that country's first COVID-9 case.
Three days after her return, she came down with a sore throat, cough and fever.
Her tests came back positive for COVID-19.
Chief Medical Officer Simone Keizer-Beache has described the state of infection as minimal.
The woman and her immediate family have been isolated.
Minister of Health Luke Browne said she is expected to have a full recovery.
Meanwhile, contact tracing is in effect, inclusive of passengers on the aircraft on which the woman travelled.
St Vincent does not have test kits, so the positive result was confirmed when samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency in Trinidad and Tobago.
The government recently announced an investment in kits and other equipment to the tune of US$100,000.
