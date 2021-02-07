St Vincent team begins 24-hour monitoring of La Soufrière volcano

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) says that the team studying and monitoring activity at the La Soufrière volcano that is led by Dr Christopher Thomas, will now permanently occupy the Belmont Observatory.

In a statement late Saturday, NEMO said that the monitoring network is now being manned on a 24-hour basis as scientists continue to see growth in the new dome with lateral spreading of material towards the north and south, with a preferred northward growth observed.

According to NEMO, the most active gas emissions are at the contact areas between the pre-existing 1979 dome and the 2020-21 dome, as well as the top of the new dome where the scientists have also observed damage to vegetation from volcanic gases.

In the statement, NEMO reminded the public to avoid visiting the volcano.

St Vincent and the Grenadines, has not seen volcanic activity since 1979. An eruption by La Soufriere in 1902 killed more than 1,000 people.