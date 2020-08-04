Stacey Gordon is missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Thirty-three-year-old Stacey Gordon, otherwise called Bright Eye, of Portmore Villa, Portmore, St Catherine has been missing since Friday, July 24.

She is of fair complexion, medium build and is about 132 centimetres (4 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Caymanas police are that Gordon was last seen at home dressed in a purple blouse and a floral skirt. Efforts to contact her have proven futile, they said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Stacey Gordon is being asked to contact the Caymanas Police at 876-988-1719, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Stacey Gordon was available at the time of this publication.