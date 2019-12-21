Stafanie Taylor named to ODI team-of-the-year
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaican cricketer and captain of the West Indies women’s cricket team, Stafanie Taylor has been named to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) 2019 Women’s One Day International (ODI) team of the year.
Taylor was the only West Indies player to be named to the team.
Taylor currently ranks at number two in both the ODI batting rankings and the ODI all-rounder rankings.
The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) extended their congratulates to Taylor.
“Congratulations on your continuous efforts in raising the bar Stafanie, West Indies Cricket will certainly be better for it,” WIPA President and CEO, Wavell Hinds said in a statement.
The team was selected by an ICC voting academy earlier this month, comprising media and broadcasters from Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.
