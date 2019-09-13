'Stainless' minibus driver charged and fined

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The driver of the minibus branded 'Stainless' which was caught on camera making an illegal turn on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew was yesterday charged and fined in court.

He has been identified as Elkanah Sparks of Golden Spring in St Andrew.

Reports from the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) are that about 7:45 am, on Wednesday, September 11, Sparks was captured on camera turning through an open median and over a pedestrian crossing.

The police said that the driver was later arrested and charged with careless driving to which he pleaded guilty and was fined $5,000.

Further investigation revealed that Sparks had an outstanding warrant for not having a driver's badge and he was fined an additional $10,000, the police said.