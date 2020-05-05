Stand Up for Jamaica donates COVID-19 care packages to inmates
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Human rights organisation Stand Up for Jamaica (SUFJ) says it will be distributing some 4000 care packages to inmates at correctional facilities across the island.
The organisation said it was concerned about the ability of inmates to receive supplies from family members due to the suspension of visits in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUFJ said the care packages, which include items such as tissue, soap, hand sanitizers and other toiletries, were funded by Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora through a Go Fund Me account organised by attorney-at-law Alexis Goffe.
Funding was also provided by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the organisation said.
Along with the packages, SUFJ said it will be distributing leaflets with information about COVID-19, best practices for remaining healthy and information about parole and the legal rights of inmates.
SUFJ said the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has been supportive of the initiative and will facilitate distribution of the packages.
Executive Director of SUFJ, Carla Gullotta said she was grateful for the funding provided by the IDB and by Jamaicans.
“When we saw the pandemic was going to have a negative impact on the inmates we were contacted by Alexis Goffe and reached out to IDB and they did not hesitate in coming on board to help us provide these packages to the inmates so we are grateful to them as we do not wish to forget about the vulnerable people behind bars in these difficult times,” she said.
