Standards must play a key role in product development during COVID-19 pandemic, says Dunn

KINGSTON, Jamaica — State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr Norman Dunn, says that standards must play a key role and must be the driver now more ever in our product development, and in whatever we put out there to our consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dunn said that as a ministry that encourages commerce, he believes it must be done in a particular way that the public at large is protected as this is of paramount importance.

The minister who was addressing the management and staff at the Bureau of Standards Winchester Road offices on Monday, September 28, lauded the work of the Bureau.

He stated further that the government recognises the outstanding and critical role that the Bureau plays in standardisation, metrology and conformity assessment which cannot be understated.

“Your role at the Bureau of Standards is very critical. We need an agency such as this to ensure that whatever is innovated meets the standards and the success that is needed to guarantee the health and safety of our consumers,” Dunn said.

The minister noted that as it relates to standards, the role of the BSJ is also important as to how we operate businesses locally and, it also has great implications on how we conduct business with our major trading partners across the world.

“Standards play an important role in trade facilitation, therefore, we must ensure that our goods and services meet international standards requirements,” he added.