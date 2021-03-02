Standing Finance Committee meeting to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Houses of Parliament has outlined changes to the meeting of the Standing Finance Committee scheduled to examine the 2021/2022 Estimates of Expenditure and related documents on March 3 and 4.
In an effort to allow for adequate physical distancing, no more than 63 people will be allowed on the floor of the Chamber at any time which means each ministry appearing before the committee will be restricted to a team of no more than five persons to include the minister(s), permanent secretary and other key personnel.
Additionally, the Houses of Parliament said each minister will be present for examination of his/her respective Ministry and leave the Chamber immediately afterward.
It noted further that each day's proceedings will begin at 9:00 am instead of the traditional 10:00 am in an attempt to have the meetings conclude before the 8:00 pm curfew.
Minister of Tourism and House Leader Edmund Bartlett explained that, “Each ministry will be allotted a specific span of time. Therefore, members will be encouraged to, as much as possible, prepare their questions beforehand to allow for the efficient examination of each ministry and a smooth process overall.”
