State minister urges increased investments in human capital development

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) — Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Zavia Mayne, is encouraging companies to increase their investments in human capital development.



He said the benefits of doing so include the retention of institutional knowledge; enablement of succession planning; and higher levels of productivity and quality service delivery.



The State Minister was speaking at the opening ceremony for the ninth annual Make Your Mark Consultants Middle Managers' Conference at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, New Kingston, today.



Mayne noted that training and human capital development are key pillars that are pivotal to driving economic growth, while adding that the need for quality leaders will continue to increase as economies grow and diversify.



In this regard, he said organisations should endeavour to develop individuals of this calibre at all levels.



“Quality leadership plays a key role in employee recruitment and engagement. Without the skills to motivate and engage your workforce, business productivity will be impacted and the company's ability to retain talent will suffer,” he contended.



The State minister argued that there will always be increasing need for quality leadership, development of which should be a planned integrated learning activity for all organisations.

Highlighting the significance of the conference theme, 'Navigating the Leadership Pipeline', Mayne said participants will be able to sharpen and develop their leadership skills while being sensitised about potential challenges.



“The challenge to leadership is real, as the demands will come from the Boardroom, the Chief Executive Officer, the shareholders, the media and, indeed, the customers,” he said.



Additionally, the State minister said challenges will arise from competitors in various sectors, requiring leaders who display the depth of vision to strategically and successfully position their organisations within the global marketplace.



For her part, Managing Director of Make Your Mark Consultants, Jacqueline Coke-Lloyd, said conference participants will be provided with new learning opportunities, including management and leadership core skills that they can implement in their organisations, and, in the process, serve as agents for positive change.



Coke-Lloyd said the conference is designed to meet the needs and build the capacity of middle managers in the public and private sector.



She pointed out that a core function of the middle manager is to bridge the gap between C-level executives and the general workforce.



This year's two-day conference, which runs from April 24 to 25, is focused on personal and professional development, including leadership, human resource development, customer service and sales, communication, the CEO's perspective; and managing in the middle.



