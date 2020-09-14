State ministers sworn in

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Nine ministers of state were sworn into office today to serve in the various ministries.

They were sworn in at King's House by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, on the advice of Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The appointments follow the Jamaica Labour Party's victory at the September 3 polls.

The state ministers who took the oath of allegiance and oath of office are Marsha Smith, Ministry of Finance and the Public Service; Leslie Campbell, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, Ministry of Health & Wellness; Homer Davis, Local Government and Rural Development; Alando Terrelonge, Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport; JC Hutchinson, Ministry of Transport and Mining; Robert Morgan, Ministry of Education, Youth and Information; Zavia Mayne, Ministry of Labour and Social Security; and Dr Norman Dunn, Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce.

Leslie Campbell was also sworn in as a member of the Senate.

The Governor General called on the ministers to be purposefully engaged in nation building, while helping to improve the lives of Jamaicans.

“I am sure the efforts you will make will be worthwhile. As you discharge your responsibilities, let excellence and honesty be your guiding principle and think carefully about the legacy that you want to leave behind as a public servant,” he said.

“We are at a watershed period in our country's history, navigating the challenges in health, social services, the economy and other areas. You should contribute to the success of the ministry and the robust execution of the policies to achieve the administration's mandate,” he said.

For his part, Holness said the newly minted ministers of state represent a good mix of youth and experience and will add great support to the members of the Cabinet in the development and the execution of policy and the administration of public affairs.

“The job of a minister of state is also a difficult one…as a minister of state, you have a minister in the Cabinet who is ultimately the responsible minister for policy and the exercise of discretion and for the execution of policy,” he said.

He urged them to work along with the Cabinet ministers, noting that as ministers of state, “you can play that very important role of explaining policy to the public, of championing causes and policy and literally taking policy to stakeholders and explaining the policy to them and building support for the policy.”

Ministers of Government and the Attorney General were previously sworn into office on September 7 and 13.