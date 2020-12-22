State of emergency declared in Grenada; lockdown pending COVID spike

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC)— Governor-General, Cecile La Grenade has declared a state of emergency across Grenada, thereby allowing the Cabinet to impose a curfew and other regulations under the Emergency Powers Act.

However, if the rate of infections is not reduced in the next two weeks a full lockdown will be enforced.

“The decisions and recommendations of Government must be complemented by public cooperation and compliance. We are making a concerted effort to avoid implementing tougher restrictions on the population currently,” Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell said in a national address on Monday night.

“Therefore, I urge all citizens to recognise your individual responsibility to protect yourselves and your loved ones,” said the prime minister, who informed citizens that the grim reality is that if a significant difference is not observed within the next week or two, with respect to the rate of infections, the Government could be forced to resort to a 24-hour lockdown.

This is the third State of Emergency proclamation. It was published on Monday, as prescribed by law in a special publication of the Government gazette as Statutory Rules and Order 72 while the regulations under the Emergency Powers Act was also published in the same gazette as Statutory Rules and Order number 73.

“The nightly curfew will be lifted at 5:00 am (local time) daily. It will remain in effect for 14 days in the first instance, and I encourage your full compliance. The curfew is intended to minimise the number of social gatherings that generally take place during the Christmas season,” said Dr Mitchell who also serves as the Minister for National Security.

“We have refrained from imposing a full lockdown in recognition of the religious beliefs at the heart of the season. As a Christian society and in acknowledgement of the fact that churches have consistently adopted the recommended protocols, we thought it important to allow our citizens the opportunity to participate in religious traditions,” while calling on religious leaders to be strict, in implementing the COVID-19 protocols at churches.

Besides the curfew, other measures under the regulations mandates that restaurant shall only offer Take-out or delivery service; Village shops, including those licensed to sell liquor, must limit to three, the maximum number of customers served on the premises at any given time; A mask must be always worn over the nose and mouth in public spaces and recommended physical distance of six feet should be observed.

The number of guests at weddings and funerals is limited to 10 unless permission is sought and obtained from the Ministry of Health; social gatherings at entertainment venues and beaches are expressly prohibited; families are advised to create a household bubble, limiting their Christmas Day activities to individual households, while opting to share virtually with other extended family members and friends.