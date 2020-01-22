State opening of Parliament February 11

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The State Opening of Parliament for fiscal year 2020/21 will take place on Tuesday, February 11, with the Governor-General delivering the Throne Speech, in which he will outline the Government's priorities for the new year, which begins on April 1.

Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives, Karl Samuda, told the House at yesterday's sitting that the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure will be tabled in the afternoon on the same day, following the ceremonial opening of Parliament.

Samuda also informed that the House will be prorogued on Monday (February 10).

Prorogation marks the end of a Parliamentary session. It is the formal name given to the period between the end of a session of Parliament and the State Opening of Parliament.

Samuda said that between Monday, February 24 and Tuesday, February 25, the Standing Finance Committee of the House will meet to discuss the new Budget.

On Tuesday, March 10, Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, will open the debate on the 2020/21 Budget in the House of Representatives.

This will be followed by the presentation of the Opposition Spokesperson on Finance, Mark Golding, on Thursday, March 12.

Leader of the Opposition, Peter Phillips, will make his contribution to the 2020/21 Budget debate on Tuesday, March 17.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, will make his contribution on Thursday, March 19.

Samuda said that the Finance Minister will close the Budget Debate on Tuesday, March 24.

– JIS