State opening of Parliament February 18
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The State Opening of Parliament for Fiscal Year 2021/22 will take place on Thursday, February 18 at Gordon House, beginning at 11:00 am.
Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, will deliver the Throne Speech, in which he will outline the Government's priorities for the new fiscal year, which begins on April 1.
The 2021/22 Estimates of Expenditure will be tabled in the afternoon, following the ceremonial opening of Parliament.
This year's proceedings will take place in strict adherence to the Ministry of Health and Wellness' coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines.
As such, physical access to the ceremony by members of the public will be restricted and people are advised to follow the proceedings remotely.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on local television and streamed on the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) website at www.jis.gov.jm.
It will also be carried live on the JIS Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, Parliament will prorogue, or close its Parliamentary year today.
