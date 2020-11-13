Statutory deductions for October 2020 due on Monday
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising employers that statutory deductions (S01) for October are due on Monday, November 16.
According to TAJ, the extension is a result of the usual due date of the 14th day of the month falling on the weekend.
“Taxpayers will therefore be allowed to submit their October S01 the following business day, Monday, November 16, without incurring any penalty,” the agency said.
The agency added that National Commercial Bank (NCB) personal and corporate customers can now make payments, using the NCB eBanking platform by adding TAJ as a payee.
“Persons are further reminded that payments may be made online via the TAJ website, using a credit card or a bank card with credit card features or via BNS automatic direct deposit,” the agency added in a statement.
“Additionally, employers can benefit from the employment tax credit if they make their payments on time,” the statement noted.
“Eligible persons MUST file and pay their monthly statutory payroll deductions (S01) on time. Such employers may claim the total amount of payroll statutory contributions for Education Tax, NHT, NIS and HEART, that is, both the employee and employer portions, which have been declared and paid on time for that year,” it added.
TAJ said the maximum amount that can be claimed is 30 per cent of the income tax payable in the year of assessment for unregulated entities.
For further information persons may contact the Tax Administration's Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) toll-free or visit its website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.
