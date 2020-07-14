Stay-at-home order modified for senior citizens
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The stay-at-home order for senior citizens has been modified, to now require those aged 75 and over to remain indoors, up from 65 years.
“This will give a measure of relief to our seniors who have contributed greatly to Jamaica's development and who we will continue to protect,” Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie announced today.
“Protecting our seniors is one very important reason why we should all be observing the health protocols,” he added.
Since April, senior citizens have been mandated to remain at their place of residence, except to leave once per day for food, medicine, exercise and other necessities of life.
This restriction formed part of the Government's efforts to control community spread of COVID-19.
