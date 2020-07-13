'Stay calm and remain focused,' NPTAJ tells exam students

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ) today extended best wishes to students sitting the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) papers, starting today.

“We encourage our students to stay calm and remain focused as they write their examinations during this challenging time,” the association said in a short statement.

“Parents, the NPTAJ implores you to continue to provide support and monitor your children so that they will do their best in all their examinations. Students, please ensure that you all continue to practice all safety precautions during your daily travel and sitting of your examinations,” the statement added.

The NPTAJ said it will continue to give both students and parents its full support during this time, “as we work together to see our children through this pandemic.” CSEC and CAPE are administered by Caribbean Examinations Council. The annual schedule usually begins in late April and runs until the end of June. This year, however, the test dates were pushed back as a result of COVID-19. They run until August 4.