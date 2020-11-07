Steady voting at Mico in PNP race

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A steady drizzle is greeting People's National Party (PNP) delegates who have turned up at the Mico University College Marescaux Road in St Andrew to cast their ballots in the party's presidential election.

There has been a steady flow of voters since the polls opened at 10:00 am with delegates making an open show of their support for either Lisa Hanna or Mark Golding who are contesting the election.

Just over 1,000 delegates from Kingston and St Andrew are eligible to vote at Mico where 11 polling stations have been set up.

Electoral officials say so far the process has been smooth with delegates going through temperature checks and sanitisation before they are allowed into the area where their names are checked before they are allowed into the voting area.

The two candidates have established holding areas metres from Mico where delegates and supporters are in a festive mood.

The Hanna camp is based at the Wolmers' Boy's School, while the Golding supporters are inside the parking lot across from the LP Azar building.

The poll is scheduled to close at 3:00 pm with the winner expected to be announced by 5:00 pm.

Arthur Hall