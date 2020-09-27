Stepson charged for wounding stepfather

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica - Andre Bliss, 20, is to appear in the Westmoreland Parish Court to answer to charges stemming from allegations that he stabbed his stepfather on Thursday, September 24.

According to reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police, Bliss and his stepfather were at their home on Ricketts Street in the parish when a dispute developed. The dispute escalated and Bliss allegedly used a knife to stab his stepfather several times in the neck and arms.

A report was made to the police and Bliss was subsequently arrested and later charged with wounding with intent.