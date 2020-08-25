Sterling named in England squad despite COVID-19 fear
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Forward Raheem Sterling has been named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for next month's Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark despite attending a recent party in Jamaica with retired sprint sensation Usain Bolt, who has since tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Reports in the British media say Sterling has been tested for the virus in Jamaica and returned a negative result.
He will undergo a second test for coronavirus before he is allowed to join England's bio-secure bubble at St George's Park next week.
Another British footballer with Jamaican connections, Leeds' Kalvin Phillips, has also been named to Southgate's 24-man squad.
Local football officials had expressed interested in the 24-year-old, who has played 181 times for Leeds and is getting his first England call up.
England face Iceland in Reykjavik on September 5 before playing Denmark in Copenhagen three days later.
Arthur Hall
