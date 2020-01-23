Steven Gooden re-elected JSDA president
KINGSTON, Jamaica — In its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, January 21, the Jamaica Securities Dealers Association (JSDA) re-elected Steven Gooden, chief executive officer of NCB Capital Markets Limited (NCBCM), as president for a third year.
Gooden will be supported by First Vice President, Johann Heaven of PROVEN Wealth Limited; Second Vice President, Claudette Crooks of MoneyMasters Limited; Treasurer, Colando Hutchinson of VM Wealth Management Limited; and Secretary, Ramon Small-Ferguson of Barita Investments Limited, JSDA said in a release.
“2019 was one of the most active years for the for our capital markets, which included increased issuances, mergers and acquisitions and morphed business models for many of our members. These activities highlighted the resilience of the market and the industry at large. As the government engages the sector in their attempts to deepen the financial markets, there continues to be regulatory concerns to be addressed. However, 2019 saw a more consultative approach with the industry, and I am encouraged that this will continue into 2020,” Gooden was quoted as saying.
“I thank and acknowledge the hard work of the outgoing Vice President, Julian Mair (JMMB) and Treasurer Kevin Donaldson (Sagicor Investments), who were integral in achieving the goals of the association over the past year. I will continue my focus on advocacy for the Securities industry and playing our role in advancing the nation's economic agenda and market deepening initiative. I am excited about the way forward and thank you for your confidence in me,” he added.
The JSDA was established on September 11, 2002 and represents 15 securities dealers with offices throughout Jamaica and the Caribbean.
