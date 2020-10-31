Stevie Wonder back in home state for Biden
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Michigan (AP) — Stevie Wonder is back in his home state of Michigan to get out the vote for Joe Biden.
“The only way we're gonna win this fight, a fight against injustice, is by voting,” he told a crowd gathered at a drive-in rally in Detroit Saturday. “We must vote justice in and injustice out.”
Wonder, who is from Saginaw, Michigan, also joked about President Donald Trump's debate-stage comments telling the far-right group the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by”. “You know what we say in the ghetto when somebody says that, right?” he asked the crowd, adding, “Watch yourself, get your ass whipped.”
Wonder is warming up the crowd before Biden and former President Barack Obama are slated to speak. He's a frequent performer at Democratic political events, and campaigned for both Obama in 2008 and 2012 and Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Wonder called the November 3 election “the most important one in my lifetime”.
