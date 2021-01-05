Stewart, 'a quintessential marketer' — PJ Patterson

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Prime Minister PJ Patterson has praised Gordon “Butch” Stewart as a “quintessential marketer” who he said lived by a motto in which he sought at all times to exceed expectations.

Stewart, the founder and chairman of the Appliance Traders Group of Companies, which includes Sandals and Beaches Resorts and the Jamaica Observer, died last night. He was 79.

Describing Stewart as a man who “shared” throughout his lifetime, Patterson hailed Stewart as a man who found his passion and relentlessly pursued it.

Patterson further extended his condolences to Stewart's family — both personal and corporate.

The full statement is below:

“He was the quintessential marketer, who lived by the motto: “Find out what people want, give it to them and in doing so — exceed their expectations.” It was a commitment that he applied to all his business activities and which came to span not only those stationed in his homeland Jamaica but also those that extended beyond. Gordon 'Butch' Stewart portrayed a life marked by excellence!”

Rarely does a man like “Butch” Stewart, (as he was commonly called) come along. A man who finds his passion and relentlessly pursues it. A man who is distinctive in his personal style; one whose every performance is marked by excellence, yet one who remains grounded and empathetic, ever willing to share with others, the benefits of his creative genius.

When in 1981 Stewart thought of 'Sandals' he was already a successful businessman, and head of an equipment and appliance company, the ATL Group of Companies; but with no real knowledge of the tourism industry. He saw an opportunity in a hotel which was up for sale on Jamaica's North Coast and had a vision that he turned into a reality. Living out his vision he presented to the world a resort that people all over would not only enjoy, but would remain enthralled in an experience that true to his dream, far exceeded their expectations!

Through Sandals Resorts and later Beaches (the latter positioned for family vacations), he showcased Jamaica in a special way; and as the Jamaican chain bearing the name of Sandals increased to nine resorts and three private villas in Jamaica grew, coming to include resorts in St Lucia, Bahamas, Antigua, Grenada, Barbados, Turks and Caicos Islands and most recently Curacao, his unstinting desire to 'exceed expectations' won for him Jamaican and international recognition.

We in Jamaica shared in the pride he and his family must have felt when Sandals Resorts International for 23 consecutive years won the prestigious World Travel Awards, as the “World's Leading All-inclusive Company”.

Recognised as an outstanding leader among his peers, he was elected president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica in 1989 and inducted in its 'Hall of Fame' in 1995. He also served as a director of the Jamaica Tourist Board for a decade and as president of the Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association from 1984 -1988; demonstrating his flexibility in being able to balance government and private sector priorities, with equanimity.

Gordon Butch Stewart was a man who shared. As immense and time-consuming as his private sector exploits were, he was intensely a family man; sharing his dreams and involving his experiences with his family members, thereby leaving a legacy which will be carried on primarily through his son Adam; who is now steeped in the administrative function of the now world-famous global chain.

He shared his fortune with his fellow Jamaicans, giving generously through the Sandals Foundation; funding local educational and health care projects, thereby significantly improving the life-experience of … Jamaicans; helping to make individual dreams come true!

He shared his knowledge and business expertise within the public sector, responding in 1994 to a need to revive a then failing national airline, 'Air Jamaica', applying his marketing expertise and returning it to the management of the Jamaican Government in 2004, with an increase in revenue of over US$250 million.

Perhaps most outstandingly, was his demonstrated willingness to share, which came when the country faced the hard hits of a fast devaluating dollar under what many Jamaicans regarded as the 'scourge' of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Gordon Butch Stewart was quick to respond as a major customer of the National Commercial Bank, when that bank launched the 'Save the Dollar Campaign'. He was quick to say 'yes', to the suggestion made to help offset the severe pressure caused by local foreign exchange speculators, by selling his company's foreign currency into the formal banking system at a set rate, donating US$1 million to stop inflation and adjust Jamaica's exchange rate.

He shared with his employees, founding in 2012 the Sandals Corporate University, aimed at providing professional development opportunities and access to courses with 13 top-ranking local and international universities, empowering staff members with the opportunity to broaden their knowledge and advance their careers.

He even shared with others beyond our shores, allowing Jamaica through him to extend the hand of friendship to the United States, when during the Persian Gulf War, he gave over US$1 million in free vacations at Sandals Resorts to 'Operation Desert Storm' veterans and their guests. After 'Operation Iraqi Freedom', he doubled the effort and donated $2 million in complimentary vacations to active members of the United States armed forces.

Gordon 'Butch' Stewart was a patriot; an outstanding businessman. A caring philanthropist, he also transformed the life of many. Not surprisingly, he was deservedly recognised by his nation as a citizen of excellence far exceeding expectations of the 'ordinary', when he was awarded a much personally-valued recognition, the Order of Jamaica (OJ), for his truly immense and outstanding contributions to Jamaica's private and public sectors and to Jamaicans on a whole.

I extend my personal condolences to his widow, his children and the entire Stewart family, as well his vast corporate family.

May his soul rest in perpetual peace and his name and work forever etched in the pantheon of glory to inspire future generations to come.”