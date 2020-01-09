Stirling leads Ireland to 237-9 as Joseph takes four wickets again

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AFP) — Opening batsman Paul Stirling top-scored with 63 as Ireland put up a challenging 237-9 off 50 overs on a wearing pitch in the second one-day international against West Indies on Thursday.

Beaten by five wickets in the first game at the same venue on Tuesday, Ireland were much competitive as they found their feet in their first series in six months.

Stirling made 63 with seven boundaries and one six as he claimed his 24th ODI half-century.

Simi Singh (34), Kevin O'Brien (31) and William Porterfield (29), playing his 300th game for Ireland across all formats, also chipped in with valuable runs.

West Indies pace bowler Alzarri Joseph finished with 4-32, identical figures from the first game of the three-match series.

Joseph also claimed two catches.

Ireland were unchanged while West Indies brought in off-spinner Khary Pierre and fast bowler Romario Shepherd for Roston Chase and Keemo Paul.

Pierre had the pleasure of dismissing Porterfield for his first international wicket.