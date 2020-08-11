Stolen BMW X4 part lands men in hot water

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Two men are set to appear before the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, August 26 to answer to charges in relation to an incident that took place at a business place in Montego Bay in July.

The men have been identified as 25-year-old old Lennox Blair, a service advisor at a prominent car dealership, and 22-year-old Denghal Gunn.

According to the police, about 4:12 pm on Friday, July 31, Blair—acting outside of his portfolio—created a document that gave him access to a spare part for a BMW x4 motor vehicle valued at just over $730,000.

He submitted the document and was reportedly seen on the surveillance camera removing the spare part from the workshop.

The matter was reported to the police and he was arrested on Thursday, August 6.

Lawmen said following further investigations, it was discovered that Gunn bought the spare part for $200,000, allegedly knowing it was stolen or unlawfully obtained.

He was arrested on Sunday, August 8.

Both men were charged yesterday.

Blair has been charged with larceny as a servant while Gunn is charged with receiving stolen property.