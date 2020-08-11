Stolen BMW X4 part lands men in hot water
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Two men are set to appear before the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, August 26 to answer to charges in relation to an incident that took place at a business place in Montego Bay in July.
The men have been identified as 25-year-old old Lennox Blair, a service advisor at a prominent car dealership, and 22-year-old Denghal Gunn.
According to the police, about 4:12 pm on Friday, July 31, Blair—acting outside of his portfolio—created a document that gave him access to a spare part for a BMW x4 motor vehicle valued at just over $730,000.
He submitted the document and was reportedly seen on the surveillance camera removing the spare part from the workshop.
The matter was reported to the police and he was arrested on Thursday, August 6.
Lawmen said following further investigations, it was discovered that Gunn bought the spare part for $200,000, allegedly knowing it was stolen or unlawfully obtained.
He was arrested on Sunday, August 8.
Both men were charged yesterday.
Blair has been charged with larceny as a servant while Gunn is charged with receiving stolen property.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy