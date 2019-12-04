Stony Hill Health Centre reopens after $59-m refurbishing
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The reopening ceremony for the Stony Hill Health Centre will take place this Friday, December 6 on the health centre's grounds at St Christopher Road in Stony Hill, St Andrew.
According to the National Health Fund (NHF), the type three facility was being upgraded at a cost of $59 million.
Funded by the NHF, the expansion is expected to improve service delivery and care to the thousands of individuals who access family health, curative, dental, treatment for sexually transmitted infections, pharmacy, mental health, laboratory, counselling and contact investigation, among other services.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton and Chief Executive Officer of the NHF, Everton Anderson are expected to attend the ceremony.
