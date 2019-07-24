ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Stop cutting down trees in Kingston

Dear Editor,

I notice in the July 24, 2019 edition of the Jamaica Observer that a project was launched by Daryl Vaz to protect our forests. A very important project as may be seen from the record temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius measured in Kingston recently, but it is certainly not enough.

The existing trees and forested areas must have new areas added faster than the “Bushas” are cutting them down.

In recent times, there have been a number of housing developments and road works in Kingston, all of which seem to have the main idea to chop down all the trees on the particular piece of land and not replant anything, or pave it with black heat absorbing asphalt, or build a hot concrete building. I wonder if the majority of architects consider that trees and vegetation that make for cooler surroundings, are a good thing to have and include much more in their designs.

Why doesn't the Kingston & St Andrew Municipal Corporation, and indeed, the government, require a degree of urban forest cover, be it fruit or shade trees? Certainly, I can see that no accommodation was made for trees along the new road works, and trees don't grow in marl and river shingle. Imagine sitting on a bench in the grassy shade and reaching up and picking a mango, star fruit (carambola), or other fruit. It would be a calming influence and would decrease the incidence of vitamin deficiencies while possibly reducing the level of violence.

I think Mr Vaz should consider the concept of urban forestry.

Howard Chin