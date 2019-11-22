Stop overcharging fares, Transport Authority warns PPV operators

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Transport Authority is warning public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators to desist from overcharging commuters or face prosecution by regulating body.

In a statement today the Authority reminded PPV operators that the practice of overcharging commuters' fares for use of public transportation across the island is illegal and a violation of the rights of the commuters.

The Transport Authority said that its operations teams are now monitoring the situation closely during their routine operations.

Operators found to be “unlawfully deceiving passengers as to the fare for a journey” will be prosecuted under regulation 129 (d) of the Road Traffic Regulations, the Authority said.

The organisation reminded the commuting public that one of the dangers of using unlicenced public passenger vehicles or vehicles operating contrary to their licences is that these operators often charge exorbitant fares.

The Authority urged the public to use licenced public transport vehicles, which display red public passenger vehicle plates and the light blue Transport Authority sticker on the windshield with expiration dates of 2019 and onwards.