Stop overcharging passengers, Transport Authority warns PPV operators

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Authority is urging public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators in the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region (KMTR) to immediately desist from overcharging commuters.

The Authority said it has again received complaints that unscrupulous operators are insisting that commuters pay more than the approved fares in the KMTR, particularly on the route Spanish Town to Linstead.

This, the Authority said, is illegal and a violation of the rights of the commuters.

The Transport Authority said that its teams are monitoring this situation closely and operators found to be “unlawfully deceiving passengers as to the fare for a journey” will be prosecuted under regulation 129 (d) of the Road Traffic Regulations.

In the meantime, the Authority is reminding commuters that one of the dangers of using unlicensed public passenger vehicles is that these operators often charge exorbitant fares.

The Authority is therefore urging the public to use licensed public transport vehicles which display red public passenger vehicle plates and the light blue Transport Authority sticker on the windshield with expiration dates of 2020 and onwards.

Commuters may report incidents of overcharging through the Authority's toll- free line at 1-888-991-5687; WhatsApp images or videos to 1-876-551-8196, providing the licences plate numbers and the routes for the vehicles; or download the Drive Safe Jamaica app in the Google Playstore and submit images or videos.