Storm Eta kills at least 20 in southern Mexico: officials
TUXTLA GUTIÉRREZ, Mexico (AFP)— Torrential rains and a bitter cold front linked to strong storm Eta have claimed at least 20 lives in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, officials said Saturday.
The government of Chiapas -- which borders Guatemala, where about 150 people are dead or missing in the wake of the storm -- said 10 bodies were found in the river in the town of Chenalho.
Early reports indicated they had been swept away by powerful currents.
Eight other people died in the cities of El Bosque and La Grandeza, the government said. Another person was washed away by a stream in Oxchuc, while a youth died in Mitontic.
The storm caused landslides that blocked roads in at least 20 locations in Chiapas, a poor region with a majority indigenous population.
The government said five rivers had overflowed their banks, and flooding cut off three towns.
An additional two dozen people have died elsewhere in Central America since Eta made landfall in Nicaragua on Tuesday as a powerful hurricane before losing strength.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy