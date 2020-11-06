Storm Eta leaves 150 dead or missing in Guatemala
GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala (AFP)— About 150 people have either died or remain unaccounted for in Guatemala due to mudslides caused by powerful storm Eta, which buried an entire village, President Alejandro Giammattei said Friday.
Giammattei said an army unit had arrived in the northern village of Queja to begin rescue efforts.
He said a preliminary report from the unit indicated that "150 homes have been buried with 100 people dead."
Giammattei added that another mudslide in the northeastern department of Huehuetenango, on the border with Mexico, had left 10 dead.
"We've calculated that between deaths and those missing, the unofficial figures show around 150 dead," said Giammattei.
He said the situation in Queja was "critical" with heavy rain continuing to fall and provoking new mudslides, while roads are still blocked.
He said some 2,500 people in the impoverished Mayan indigenous area had lost their belongings in the deluge of mud.
Giammattei said there were several refuges in the area because some villages are cut off and lacking food and water.
Eta has torn through Central America, leaving death and destruction in its wake since it made landfall in Nicaragua on Tuesday as a category 4 hurricane, although it has since been downgraded.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy