Strong PNP presence in St Andrew East Central
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Orange-clad supporters struck a heavy presence in sections of St Andrew East Central, as polling stations opened to mark the start of Jamaica's 18th general election since Universal Adult Suffrage in 1944.
Control of the constituency is being sought by veteran Dr Peter Phillips, the president of the People's National Party (PNP), and leader of the Opposition; and Jodian Myrie, a first-time contestant, who is representing the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).
Dr Phillips, who first won the seat in 1996 during a by-election, has retained it ever since.
Police watched as PNP supporters jumped and jived the limited number of JLP supporters along Molynes Road in the vicinity of the Tarrant Baptist Church, which is listed as the constituency's counting centre.
In the Maxfield Division of the constituency, considered a PNP stronghold, scores of people clad in orange, the established colour of the PNP, lined Lyndhurst Road and sections of Richmond Park, with the green-clad supporter pushing out.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy