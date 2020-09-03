Strong PNP presence in St Andrew East Central

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Orange-clad supporters struck a heavy presence in sections of St Andrew East Central, as polling stations opened to mark the start of Jamaica's 18th general election since Universal Adult Suffrage in 1944.

Control of the constituency is being sought by veteran Dr Peter Phillips, the president of the People's National Party (PNP), and leader of the Opposition; and Jodian Myrie, a first-time contestant, who is representing the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

Dr Phillips, who first won the seat in 1996 during a by-election, has retained it ever since.

Police watched as PNP supporters jumped and jived the limited number of JLP supporters along Molynes Road in the vicinity of the Tarrant Baptist Church, which is listed as the constituency's counting centre.

In the Maxfield Division of the constituency, considered a PNP stronghold, scores of people clad in orange, the established colour of the PNP, lined Lyndhurst Road and sections of Richmond Park, with the green-clad supporter pushing out.