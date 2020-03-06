Strong tremor rattles Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 rocked Trinidad on Thursday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) said that the quake occurred at 10:44 pm (local time) and was located at latitude 10.93N, longitude 62.14W and at a depth of 83 kilometres.

The tremor was felt 76 km north west of the capital, Port of Spain, 100 km west north west of Arima, and 106 km north west of San Fernando.

Thursday night's tremor is the third within a one week period to rattle Trinidad and Tobago.

Late last month, two quakes with magnitudes 4.2 and four shook the country within a 12-hour period.